Herbert Sidney Long, known affectionately as "Sid", passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Jacqueline Baron Long, who passed away in 2009. Born in Lancaster and growing up in Lititz, he was the son of the late Clarence E. and Anna E. Brookmyer Long.
Sid had been an owner and operator of Long & Bomberger Hardware Store in Lititz, a family business handed down through several generations in his family.
A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman First Class in the Pacific Theater.
Sid was a very active member of the Lititz Moravian Church, where he was a loyal supporter of the church mission work. He also served and helped at the Love Feast, and was involved in the initiative to restore the church's Tannenberg Organ. He was also involved in helping his home town through his work with Lititz Improvement and the Flood Control Committee. A shared love of skiing and travel took him and Jacqueline around the world.
He is survived by his son, Christian M. Long married to Michele Matucheski of Oshkosh, WI and his grandson, Oliver Long. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Romaine Foltz, Bernice Miller, and Ross Long.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Sid's life will be held on Saturday, November 7 at 11 a.m. at the Lititz Moravian Church. Masks will be required. The service will be livestreamed via Sid's obituary link on the funeral home website, where additional information will be provided. The family will be receiving visitors from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Sid's memory to the Lititz Moravian Church. To send a condolence, and for details on how to connect to the remote service, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com