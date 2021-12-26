Herbert S. Fry, 87, of Luther Acres, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Monday, December 20, 2021 and now joins his dear wife, parents, and many others who have gone before him, in heaven, with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late Mahlon and Anna Fry. He was the loving husband of Nancy R. (Frey) Fry who preceded him in death in 1987. He then became the longtime companion of the late Winnie Mosemann who died in 2018.
A 1952 graduate of Manheim High School, Herbert went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959, where his tour of duty took him to Germany. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a billing clerk for Intelligencer Printing. Herbert was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Lititz, PA.
Herbert loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. Every night, he spent his pastime watching Jeopardy and the Wheel of Fortune.
Herbert is survived by his children: Susan L. Shaub, wife of Stephan, of Lititz, and Steven M. Fry, of Manheim; grandchildren: Matthew L. Shaub, of Lincoln, RI, Jessica L. Newswanger, Lititz, and Jonathan L. Shaub, of Elizabethtown; great-grandchildren: Andrew, Kayden, and Kirsten Shaub and Destiny and Aaliyah Newswanger; brother, James B. Fry, husband of Carole, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services for Herbert will be held at 2 PM, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Spacht-Snyder Family Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad St., Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow at Millport Cemetery, Lititz.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Herbert’s memory may be made to Luther Care by visiting: https://www.luthercare.org/donate-now/. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com