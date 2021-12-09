Herbert R. “Herb” Stiefel, 93, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Pleasant View Communities, Manheim. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Gertrude Ostroff Stiefel. He was the loving husband of the late Phyllis C. Stiefel who passed away in 2009. Herb retired as a manager for The Main Theater, Ephrata.
Surviving is a son, Michael Stiefel, husband of Laura, Sarasota, FL, a daughter, Sandra, wife of James Brown, Ephrata, and four grandchildren, Jory, Mika, Hutton, and Kris. He was preceded in death by a brother, Irwin Stiefel.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
