Herbert N. Myer, age 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Brereton Manor, Washington Boro. He was the husband of the late Mary Witmer Myer who died in 2011. They were married on October 25, 1947, and shared sixty-three years of marriage.
Born in Oregon, PA on June 7, 1923, Herbert was the son of the late Allen and Mazie Nolt Myer. He graduated in 1942 from Manheim Township High School where he excelled in sports.
Herbert was a self-employed farmer in West Lampeter Township where he and his wife operated a family farm for over fifty years. He was involved in soil conservation efforts and served on the Board of the Lancaster Conservation District and West Lampeter Planning Commission. After retiring from farming he worked at Sight and Sound as an animal caretaker. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the mountains with family and friends. Herbert was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church, Paradise.
Herbert is survived by four children, James husband of Becky Zeager Myer of Lancaster, Betsy wife of Warren Treichler of Windham, VT, Jane wife of John Horning of Washington Boro, Jerry Myer of Shellsburg; eleven grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and a brother Raymond Myer of Penryn. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers Samuel Myer, Aldus Myer and Abram Myer (infant), and sisters Esta Funk and Ruth Myer.
A memorial service will be held at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00AM with Pastor Tom Hubbard officiating. There will be a visitation at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Traditional interment will be at the convenience of the family in Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Murray A. Miller.