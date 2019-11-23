Herbert N. Hibbard, Jr., 89, of Millersville, passed away unexpectedly at Lancaster General Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Born in Nanty Glo, PA, he was the son of the late Herbert N. Hibbard, Sr. and Grace Hibbard. Herbert was the beloved husband of Naomi T. (Nevarre) Hibbard, and they celebrated 64 years of marriage this past June.
After graduating from High School, Herbert honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict. Before retiring, he worked as an electrician for many years for Schick Electric, Inc. in Lancaster. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction for 16 years. Herbert enjoyed just being outdoors and fishing. In earlier years, he actively coached and umpired for the church softball league. He loved sports and was a dedicated Penn State and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a member of Millersville Community United Methodist Church, and a former member of Millersville Masonic Lodge 126.
In addition to his wife, Herbert Is survived by his daughter, Laurie Wilson and her husband Michael of Lindenwold, NJ. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Tamara Wingler and Shane Wingler; a great-granddaughter, Zoey Griffe; and two sisters, Nancy Stephens and her husband Jim, and Janet Stephens. He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Theresa Morris.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA, 17551, where the family will receive guests beginning at 11:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com