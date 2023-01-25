Herbert Milroy Graffius, 87, of Lititz, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at home.
He was born in Mundys Corner to the late Emerson M. and Alice (Horn) Graffius and was the husband of the late Yvonne L. (Hershey) Graffius.
He attended St. Paul's Evangelical Congregational Church, Rothsville.
Herbert was a laborer for multiple companies in the textile industry. He was a dedicated Phillies fan, a major contributor to the PA Lottery, and enjoyed crossword puzzles. He loved gardening and tending to his yard, classic cars, especially Chevy's, feeding the birds, and bowling in the Simply Everything League at Dutch Lanes. He also adored his cats, Wink, Russ and Daisy.
Herbert is survived by four children, Jeffrey, husband of Pattie Graffius, Michael, husband of Dawn Graffius, Troy, husband of Karen Graffius, Marsha, wife of Rob Vital; ten grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Paul, Tim and Dan and two sisters, Judy and Sheila.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Margaret, Marlene, and Nancy.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5 to 6 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral services at 6:00 PM, with Pastor Ryan Taylor officiating. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM, at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery, 36 Church Street, Rothsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Herbert's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or mail a check to: Eagles Autism Challenge, MEMO: #Team Maggie, One NovaCare Way, Philadelphia, PA 19145.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.