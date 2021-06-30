Herbert Lee Nixdorf

Herbert L. Nixdorf, 63, of Leola, PA entered into rest on Sunday June 27, 2021. Born October 21, 1957 in Lancaster, Herbert was the son of Herbert H. and Doris J. (Rineer) Nixdorf.
Herbert graduated from Conestoga Valley High School in 1975 and went on to work for Lancaster General Hospital as an O.R. Patient Transporter for 40 years.
A classic car enthusiast, Herbert enjoyed attending car shows and owned several corvettes in years past. He held a fond interest in Gold Wing motorcycles as well and was apart of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA) Pennsylvania Chapter B for many years.
Herbert is survived by his father: Herbert H. Nixdorf; a sister: Darlene Dentel wife of John; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother: Doris Nixdorf.
Services are being held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his honor can be made to any local hospice organization.
