Herbert L. Swope, 92, of Bainbridge, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at home. Born Tuesday, June 17, 1930 in Cassville, PA, he was the son of the late Edgar and Gladys (Barnette) Swope. He was married 40 years to Darlene R. (Ruhl) Swope who passed away in November 2002.
Herbert was a US Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He worked as a mechanic for the US Government and was retired from Penn State Harrisburg, where he worked as a landscaper. He enjoyed being outdoors and doing yardwork.
Surviving are two daughters: Brenda L. Swope of Bainbridge and Janice Frangeskos (Anthony) of Landisville. He was predeceased by two sisters: Marie Shultz and Ruth Bahajak.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Viewing will be from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will take place in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
