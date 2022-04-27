Herbert "Herb" M. Maxson, 71, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at home. He was raised on a farm in West Edmeston, NY, by the late Clair and Neva (Gould) Maxson and was the husband of Marie J. (Gibbon) Maxson with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
He attended Bible Baptist Church of Akron, PA.
Herb was a plant manager for Ashmore Sportswear and later a manager for Mid-Atlantic Fasteners in East Petersburg. He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He loved his grandchildren and attending their soccer games. He also loved fishing, collecting cars and driving them fast, and was an avid motorcyclist. When he was younger, he played baseball and was even going to try-out for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he broke his finger.
In addition to his wife, Herb is survived by his son, Eric Maxson, partner of JD Weigle; his daughter, Jennifer, wife of Jonathan Betz; four granddaughters, Aliyiah Maxson, fiance of Nick Chubb, Kaleigh Betz, Avah Betz, Laylah Betz; a great-granddaughter, Brielle Chubb and three siblings, Lauren, husband of Cheryl Maxson, Robert, husband of Delores Maxson, and Gaile, wife of James Whitman. He was a loving man who would do anything for his family and will be deeply missed.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, followed by funeral at 2:00 PM with Pastor James Whitman officiating. Interment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery with military honors accorded by the Red Rose Veteran Honor Guard.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »