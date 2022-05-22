Herbert H. Nixdorf, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of the late Doris J. (Rineer) Nixdorf. Born on November 10, 1932 in Lancaster, PA. He was the son of the late Laura (Spang) Warfel.
Mr. Nixdorf retired from ALCO and Lancaster General Hospital in Environmental Services. He was in the National Guard and the Army Reserve.
Mr. Nixdorf is survived by a daughter, Darlene wife of John Dentel; grandchildren, David Harting, Michael Harting and his wife Amanda, Jonathan Dentel and his wife Shannon; great-grandchildren, Makayla Harting, Isaiah Dentel, Brooke Harting and Maddox Dentel and a sister, Nancy Alexander.
He was preceded in death by a son, Herbert L. Nixdorf; his brothers, James Nixdorf, John Nixdorf, William Nixdorf and twin brother, Franklin Nixdorf and a sister Lenora Wallace.
Services will be private at the family conveniences.
