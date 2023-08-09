Herbert E. Karlip, 80, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, August 6, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA, "Herb" was the son of the late Joseph and Bess (Cantor) Karlip. He was the loving husband of Bonnie (Ness) Karlip with whom he shared 58 years of marriage.
He was a 1960 graduate of McCaskey High School. Herb later went on to Millersville University where he received both his Bachelor's (1964) and Master's degree (1977) in education. He worked in Conestoga Valley School District for over 35 years, primarily as a beloved 5th grade teacher at Fritz Elementary.
Herb enjoyed playing tennis, pickleball, bridge, trivia and was a huge Penn State fan. Above all else, spending time with family and friends were the most important things in his life.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Beth A. wife of Edwards S. "Ted" Little Jr., of Etters, PA, and Jennifer L. wife of Gary G. Jones of Chagrin Falls, OH; three grandchildren, Edwards S. "Ted" Little III, Sarah, and Luke Jones.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the funeral home on Sunday. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's memory may be made to Samaritan Counseling Center, 1803 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com