Herbert E. Andrews, 84, of Mount Joy, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Londonderry Township, he was the son of the late Herbert E. and Mabel (Good) Andrews. Herb was the husband of Doris (Kautz) Andrews with whom he celebrated 61 years of marriage this past February 16th.
Herb proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He owned and operated Andrews Barber Shop in Elizabethtown. Herb later retired from the Naval Depot in Mechanicsburg. He was a great handyman and enjoyed his daily walks and socializing with his neighbors. Herb liked traveling, reading and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Doris, are two children, Denice Koljonen, wife of the late Juha of Needham, MA and Michael Andrews, husband of Deborah of Manheim; five grandchildren, Sean, Erica, Brianna, Nathan and Jason.
Herb was one of eleven children and the last survivor of his immediate family.
A memorial service honoring Herb's life will be held at Christ Church United Church of Christ, 247 South Market Street, Elizabethtown on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church following the service. Interment will be at the church memorial garden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com