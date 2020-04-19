Herbert D. "Cubb" Spiese, 87, a fixture in the Columbia community, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Albert L., Sr. and Hilda Ember Spiese.
After attending Columbia High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. After 35 years of service from Armstrong World Industries, Cubb devoted his time in efforts to improve Columbia. After nine years of tireless communication with the PA Department of Transportation, the Lancaster Avenue bridge crossing the Shawnee Run Creek was repaired and later dedicated in his honor and named for him.
In addition, Cubb supported and volunteered for the Columbia K-9 project, Columbia Food Bank and the Korean War Veterans Association. He was unapologetic in his enthusiasm of Columbia.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hamilton Arms for the care given to Cubb during his three year stay there.
Surviving are his brothers, Richard Spiese; Patrick Q. husband of Kaye Spiese; sisters, Geraldine E. Spiese; Rose M. Spiese and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Hilda, Albert, Nathan, Kenneth, John, Grace, James and Gwen.
Due to current health guidelines, a private graveside service will be held with military honors in Silver Spring Cemetery. A public memorial service is being planned for a later date. If desired, donations in Cubb's memory may be made to the Columbia Food Bank, PO Box 96, Columbia, PA 17512.
Online condolences to the family may given at: www.clydekraft.com
A living tribute »