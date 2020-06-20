Herbert C. Trout, age 75, of Ronks, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the husband of Karleen Hinden Trout, with whom he celebrated 40 years of marriage on February 23rd.
He was born in Oxford, son of the late Chester & Vivian Oatman Trout. He graduated from Oxford High School class of 1963. He had worked in the maintenance department for Conestoga View for over 30 years retiring in 2000. He enjoyed gardening and bowling.
Surviving besides his wife is a daughter,r Stacey Herman of Ronks, sister, Nancy Lefever of Willow Street and the light of his life was his granddaughter, Jessica wife of Reuben Rice and his great-grandchildren: Ryleigh and Carter Rice. He was preceded in death by two siblings: Hilda Caperonis and Harold Trout.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »