Herbert B. Watson, Sr., 81, formerly of Millersville, died Friday, October 25, 2019 at The Gardens at West Shore, Camp Hill. He was the husband of the late Henrietta M. (Dickerson) Watson, who died in 2008.
Mr. Watson retired from Management of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania-Turnpike Commission.
Born December 14, 1937, in West Chester, he was the son of the late Arnold L. and Ethel (Walls) Watson. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force.
Surviving are his three children; Herbert B. Watson, Jr., of Lancaster, Faith M., married to James W. Heckard, Jr., of Hummelstown, and Hope M. Cole, of Maytown; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home, 320 Blue Rock Road, Route 999, Millersville, PA 17551 on Thursday evening, October 31, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. (Viewing 6:00-7:30 p.m.) The Committal Service will be held on Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA 17003 with Military Honors. NOTE: Meet at the Cemetery Administration Building by 9:30 a.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in Herbert's memory to the American Kidney Foundation, www.kidneyfund.org
