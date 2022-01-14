Herbert B. Frey

Herbert B. “Herb” Frey, 88, of Manheim passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Born in Manheim, he was the loving husband of the late Laura Mae Greenly Frey.
Herb proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked in dry cleaning, as a state inspections mechanic, re-conned cars, and retired from Weis Markets in Jan 2005 where he worked in the bakery and as a produce clerk. Herb was a member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Manheim. His interests included hunting fishing, cooking, flower gardening and he loved to spend time with his family.
Surviving are three daughters: Cerise Rosenberry of Mount Joy, Denise wife of Daryl Miller of Columbia and Bernice wife of Don Weller of Wrightsville, a son, Gregory husband of Linda Frey of Lititz; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a brother, Paul husband of Joan Eshleman of Manheim. He was preceded in death by his mother, Viola Christ Rollman his brother, Kenneth Christ and a grandson.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Herb’s memory to Lebanon VA Healthcare System, 1700 South Lincoln Avenue, Building 18, Lebanon, PA 17042. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com