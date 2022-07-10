Herbert A. Nelson, loving husband and father of three adult children, peacefully passed away at the age of 75 after a heart attack. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 13, 1946, Herbert was the fourth of six children born to Frank Arnold Nelson and Alberta Hall Nelson. He was married for 9 years to Dr. Francine G. McNairy, retired president of Millersville University.
Herbert was educated at Penn Hills High School, Forbes Trail Technical School, and the University Of Pittsburgh. He began his professional career as a bank teller and rose through the ranks in data processing and computing to hold vice president and senior vice president posts at Independence Bank of Chicago, and then Commerce Union Bank in Nashville, respectively. He also served as the Senior Special Technical Project Manager for NORTEL. Enamored with the cutting edges of technology, he founded and managed his own IT consulting firm, Software Solutions and Support, from 1987 until his retirement in 2011.
Herbert considered himself an athlete his entire life. He ran track and biked, swam, and had a passion for golf. He carried his clubs everywhere in the trunk of his car, ready for the chance to play on a moment's notice and making several friends on golf courses. His television and live sports favorites were professional basketball, football, tennis and baseball. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
One could always find Herbert reading he loved reading fiction and non-fiction on countless subjects. Over the years he also taught himself to be a good photographer. As he was fond of traveling, he took voluminous pictures. He was equally passionate about music from several genres -- classical, rhythm and blues, and particularly jazz. He frequently attended the New Orleans jazz festival and other live music venues which led him to begin studying piano himself around the age of 45. He loved to play the piano during the quiet time in early mornings.
Herbert was Commissioned Second Lieutenant in the United States Army, Pennsylvania National Guard and was honorably discharged. He was a lifelong member of The Episcopal Church. Herbert moved to Lancaster in 2007 and was recruited to serve on the board of the United Way.
Herbert was known for his agile mind and quiet wit; his loyal friendships; his easy-going charm and his infectious smile. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Alberta, His brothers, Frank Hall Nelson and Julian Carr Nelson, and his sister, Madeleine Yayodele Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Dr. Francine G. McNairy; children Saidah Nelson Drayden (Alton), Herbert A. Nelson, Elise Nelson Leary (Dana); grandchildren, Kennedy Drayden, Bailey Drayden and Justin Drayden, Jaylin Nelson, Nevaeh Nelson, Marley Nelson, Zane Nelson; sisters the Hon. Judith Nelson Dilday, ret (James), the Rev. Melana Nelson-Amaker (Derek) and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family visitation will be at 11:30 AM with the service beginning at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the McNairy Scholarship and sent to the following address: Millersville University Foundation, Duncan House, 205 N. George St., Millersville, PA. 17551. The family has also requested that all guests wear masks and practice social distancing at the memorial service. For online condolences please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com