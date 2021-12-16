Henry Z. Garman, 84, of New Holland, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was married 63 years to Erma (Fox) Garman. Born in East Earl, he was the son of the late Henry S. and Susie (Zimmerman) Garman.
Henry was self-employed as a long-distance truck driver for over 50 years, most recently with E.K. Bare & Sons before his retirement. Over the years he hauled mostly potatoes but also, milk, cattle, candy and even moved families within PA and to various states.
He was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church. Henry was a farmer at heart and loved to work, visit and spend time with his family at his cabin in Snyder County.
Surviving besides his wife are six children, Elvin (Lori Hoster) Garman of Gouglersville, Vernon (Joanne Martin) Garman of East Earl, Dennis (Sandy Hackman) Garman of Ephrata, Janelle (Wilmer) Musser of Ephrata, Dean (Karen Martin) Garman of Lititz, and Diane (Randy) Reiff of Ephrata; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings, John Garman of Ephrata, Laura (Mervin) Martin of Roaring Springs, PA, Susan Reiff of Fortuna, MO, Anna Martin of Goshen, IN, Aaron (Ella) Garman of Penn Yan, NY, Ruth (Elmer) Oberholtzer of New Enterprise, PA, Clarence (Alta) Garman of Narvon, and Alta Zimmerman of Orchard, IA. He was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren, Logan and Azlynn Garman and five siblings, Levi, Irvin, and Ivan Garman, Mary Nolt and Eva Martin.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care, Fairmount Homes, and Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital for the excellent care provided to Henry over the course of his illness.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 21, at 10:00 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 129 Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl, PA. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the church on Monday evening from 5:30 to 8:00 P.M. and on Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
If desired, contributions in Henry’s memory may be made to Bowmansville Mennonite Church. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA
