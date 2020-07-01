Henry William Siegler, Jr., "Bill" 61, of Lancaster, passed away on June 23, 2020 at LGH, following an auto accident. He was the son of the late Henry W. Siegler, Sr. and Jacqueline Frey Wissler, and was the loving significant other of Lisa Anderson for 10 years.
After graduating from Penn Manor High School, Bill was a truck driver for many years and owned his own umpiring business, SUA LLC. He enjoyed bowling, baseball, trains, shooting pool, and riding motorcycles and dirt bikes.
In addition to his mother and significant other, Bill is survived by two children, Christopher Siegler and Michelle Ziegler, Lisa's four children, Gene, Steven, Christopher, and Michael Anderson, three sisters, Cassie (Nick) Patounas, Linda (Lee) Rebuck, and Kathy (Danny) Miller, and stepfather, Ken Wissler. He was the loving Pap Pap to Briella and Cora Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father and his daughter, Rachael Weaver.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, please visit
