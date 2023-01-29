Henry William Kirchner

Henry "Bud" Kirchner, 90, of Oracle, Arizona, passed away January 22, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania to Henry and Helen (Steinheiser) Kirchner on July 10, 1932.
Henry is survived by his wife Gaille (Huber); siblings, Helen Scheingraber and Edward; children Lori Rosenberger (husband, Troy), Tara Jean (husband, Todd), and H. Lester Kirchner (wife, Carrie), and eight grandchildren.
Henry was in the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Midway during the Korean War.
Funeral services will be held at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA, on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 12 PM.
