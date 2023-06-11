Henry Thomas "Skip" Lancaster, 74, of West Donegal Township, passed away quietly at Hershey Medical Center on June 7, 2023. He was born in Lancaster, the son of the late Kenneth S. and Gloria J. (Steffen) Lancaster. He is survived by two sisters, Carol Ann (Thomas R. Dabbs, Sr.) of Elizabethtown and Donna L. Kellett of Baltimore, MD. He is also survived by nieces and nephews and aunts. He was preceded in death by a great-nephew Thomas J. "Tommy" Dabbs, in 2021.
Henry was a 1967 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, and K-pop music, and he never passed up an opportunity to go shopping. He was a classic tv and movie fan and loved westerns, especially with Audie Murphy or Clint Eastwood. He was a treasure trove of movie trivia knowledge, knowing details of the actors' lives and roles. He loved old comedies with stars such as Martin & Lewis, Groucho Marx, and W.C. Fields. Henry loved dogs, and they loved him back, especially Hobo and Tippy.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1818 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To leave an online condolence, please visit Henry's memorial page at wwww.sheetzfuneralhome.com.