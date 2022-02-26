Henry T. Miller, Jr., 93, of Lancaster, PA formerly of Bergenfield, NJ died on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Born on May 7, 1928 in Bogota, NJ the son of the late Henry T. Miller, Sr. and Helen Miller (ne Brommund). For nearly 70 years, he was the devoted husband of Dorothy G. Miller (ne Davison). They were married November 15, 1952 at Holy Trinity Church, Hackensack, NJ.
In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by four adoring daughters: Deborah L. (Armen Mzrakian), Donna V., Marilyn H. Byrne, and Maureen M. Putnam (Christopher Putnam) and four cherished granddaughters: Megan P. Byrne, Molly E. Byrne, Emily D. Putnam, and Catherine M. Putnam. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. The youngest of five children, Henry was predeceased by his siblings: Walter B., Gloria Wright, Elaine Manning, and Kenneth J., who lost his life in World War II.
After high school, Henry started his lifelong career in the auto industry. He first worked as an apprentice in auto body shops where he learned his craft. Henry tried his hand at selling used cars as a partner at M&M Used Cars. Later, he returned to the body shop, perfecting his eye for detail at Community Chevrolet in Ridgefield Park, NJ where he met Dottie. After several years, Henry began a new career as an auto insurance adjuster, eventually owning his own independent agency from which he retired. Henry was well respected for his knowledge as well as his honest and ethical work practices.
Henry was blessed with talented hands and his abilities were not limited to cars. He would take on and conquer any home improvement project with the skill of a professional. He was also happy to lend those hands and help anyone with their own projects. Additionally, Henry served in the New Jersey National Guard for 7 years, acquiring the rank of Sergeant First Class.
For nearly 40 years, Henry was an active parishioner at Saint John the Evangelist Church in Bergenfield, NJ, serving as a bingo volunteer and eucharistic minister. Later, he was a member of Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Lancaster.
Family will receive friends at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA on February 27, 2022 from 6 PM-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA at 10 AM on February 28, 2022 with Fr. Matthew Morelli officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
Donations to your favorite charity in memory of Henry would be appreciated.
Friends may send online condolences to: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »