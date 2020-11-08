Henry Smith Paul III

Henry Smith "Smitty" Paul III, 71, passed away at home in Lititz with his loving wife, Kris, by his side on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Henry Paul II, and Jane Evelyn Seibel Paul. He was the loving husband of Kris A. (Zahradka) Haley-Paul with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Smitty graduated from Millersville University where he attained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and swam collegiately. As a lifelong naturalist, he enjoyed hiking, hunting and fishing, most recently exploring Assateague Island and the Eastern Shore of Maryland. He taught English at Kennardale High School in southern York County for 35 years. He also owned and operated Game Bag Books in Lancaster. A lifelong collector of American Folk Art, he and his wife Kris created American Vernacular and were active in the antique world for over 20 years.
In his retirement, Smitty volunteered at Landis Valley Farm Museum. He was on the Board of the Lititz Historical Foundation and managed the foundation's Antique Show for several years. He was an avid reader of historical non-fiction. He greatly enjoyed his gatherings with his lifelong circle of friends, "The Gentlemen of Easton."
In addition to his wife, Kris, Smitty is survived by his daughter, Virginia Keller and her husband Greg, and two step-sons, Ryan Haley and his wife Kristy, and Cole Haley and his partner Kate Schuster. Also surviving are grandchildren, Adam, Wesley, Tanner, Hunter Gabrielle, Harper and Callie Rae; his brother Charles Richard (Scott) Paul and his wife Nancy; his sister Jan Paul Siegried; and nephews Eric and Justin.
Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Smit's memory to the Lititz Historical Foundation, 145 East Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com