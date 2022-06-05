Henry Schwartz, 75, of Leola, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. Born in Regensburg, Germany, he was the son of the late Henry and Margit Holocsy Schwartz. He was the husband of Marilee P. Eary Schwartz and would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in June.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during Vietnam War. Henry was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, New Holland.
In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by: two children, Henry S. Schwartz, Janene M. Schwartz; two sisters-in-law, Jane Eary, Pamela Carieri. He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Funeral services will be held from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11 AM. Friends may call from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday. Private interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support organization in Henry's name. Furman's Leola