Henry S. Stoltzfus, age 90, of 102 Farmdale Road, Christiana, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the husband of Annie K. Glick Stoltzfus. He was born in Churchtown, son of the late John E. & Rebecca Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. He was a retired farmer and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife are 8 children: Abner G. husband of Mattie Stoltzfus Stoltzfus of Peach Bottom, Rebecca G. wife of Jacob S. Fisher of Bloomsburg, PA, Hannah G. wife of Jacob F. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Malinda G. wife of David L. Stoltzfus of Honey Brook, John G. husband of Mary Glick Stoltzfus of Christiana, Sarah G. wife of Amos F. Stoltzfus of Oxford, Annie G. wife of Aaron F. Beiler of Darlington, WI, Henry S. Jr. husband of Saloma Lapp Stoltzfus of Christiana, 63 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 2 siblings: Samuel U. Stoltzfus of Williamsport, Rebecca King of Bird In Hand. He was preceded in death by a grandchild, 11 great-grandchildren, 4 siblings: Annie Stoltzfus, Sarah King, Rachel Lapp, and Arie Stoltzfoos.
Private funeral service will take place from his late home with interment in the Fisher's Amish Cemetery. Arrangements by the Shivery Funeral Home, Christiana & Paradise.
