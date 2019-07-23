Henry S. Smucker, 87, of 2151 Forry Rd., Lancaster, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home after a period of declining health. Born in E. Lampeter Twp., he was the son of the late Benuel and Sadie Stoltzfus Smucker. He was the husband of Susie F. Fisher Smucker. They were married 66 years last November. Henry was a dairy farmer, and later owned Smucker's Ventilators Metal Shop. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: a daughter, Sadie F. wife of Joseph Esh, Lancaster; 8 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Rachel wife of the late Elam King, Strasburg, Paul husband of Rachel Smucker, Benuel husband of Barbara Smucker, Esther wife of Daniel Beiler, all of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by: a son, Levi F. Smucker; siblings, David and Elmer Smucker, and Rebecca King.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola