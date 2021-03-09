Henry S. Esh, 67, of 2732 Stumptown Rd., Bird-in-Hand, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late John P. and Sarah King Esh. He was the husband of Barbara Beiler Esh and was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 8 children: Katie married to Christ F. Stoltzfus, John B. married to Hannah Stoltzfus Esh, Elam B. married to Mary Anne King Esh, Anna married to Moses B. Glick, Sarah married to Elam L. King, Aaron B. married to Rachel Fisher Esh, Henry S. married to Annie Stoltzfus Esh, Barbara married to Amos B. Stoltzfus; 43 grandchildren; 8 siblings, Rebecca Fisher, Ben married to Sarah Esh, Lizzie married to Dan Kauffman, Sarah married to Aaron Stoltzfus, Annie married to Eli Glick, Isaac married to Anna Esh, Emma married to John Stoltzfus, Naomi married to Amos Lapp. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Barbie Fisher, Malinda Esh, and Rachel Beiler.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Myer's Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
