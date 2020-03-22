Henry S. "Butch" Brenner, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Henry S. May and Betty J. Brenner. He was a foundry worker at New Standard Foundry, Mount Joy.

He is survived by one sister: Rose Boughtner, Columbia. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret Ball and Mary Conger.

A Private Service will be held. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com

Plant a tree in memory of Henry Brenner
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.

31 S 8th Street
Columbia, PA 17512
717-684-6633
www.workmanfuneralhomes.com

Sign up for our newsletter