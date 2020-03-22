Henry S. "Butch" Brenner, 72, of Columbia, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Henry S. May and Betty J. Brenner. He was a foundry worker at New Standard Foundry, Mount Joy.
He is survived by one sister: Rose Boughtner, Columbia. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret Ball and Mary Conger.
A Private Service will be held. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
