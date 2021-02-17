Henry R. Rutter, 92, of Mount Joy, died on Monday, February 15, 2021. Born in Orwigsburg, he was the son of the late William L., Sr. and Elinor Dechert Rutter. Henry was the loving husband of Sandra, and they would have celebrated 61 years of marriage this coming May.
He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. A veteran, Henry proudly served in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant. He received a Bachelor's of Science from Franklin & Marshall College, where he played on the golf team and the award-winning 1950 football team, for which he was elected into F&M's Athletic Hall of Fame.
Professionally, he worked as a manager of the Information System for Cabot Corporation, Boston, MA. He was a member of the American Legion #185, and was an avid golfer. As a devoted family man, time spent sharing his never-ending optimism with those he loved was of the utmost importance to him and was one of his greatest treasures.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sandra, are two children, Brian, of Lancaster and Leslie, of Harrisburg, and a grandson, Christian. Preceding him in death are four brothers and two sisters.
Those desiring may send contributions to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 00241-7005. Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit, www.BuchFuneral.com.
