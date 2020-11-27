Henry Peter Rehlich, 88, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at The Gardens at Stevens.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Peter and Anna (Busse) Rehlich and was the husband of the late Mary (Kepple) Rehlich who passed away in 2019.
Henry attended Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fixing up lawn mowers, selling them, and working outdoors.
He worked for PennDot for 25 years prior to his retirement.
Henry is survived by two sons, Barry, husband of Bonnie (Lausch) Rehlich of Denver and Larry, husband of Rochelle (Nolt) Rehlich of Denver, a daughter, Cindy A. Rehlich of Stevens; two grandchildren, Roxanne Shiplett and Kesha Dauber; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Kiara Dauber.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 10 to 11 am at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 am in the Swamp Cemetery, Reinholds.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
