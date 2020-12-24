Henry Paul Pitz, 79, of St. Anne's Retirement Community, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Francis J. Pitz, Sr. and Ida Mae (Leed) Pitz. Henry was the husband of the late Rita (Stief) Pitz who passed away July 12, 2020.
Henry attended Sacred Heart and St. Mary's Catholic Elementary Schools, and Lancaster Catholic High School. He retired from Armstrong World Industries as an electrician. Henry proudly served in the United States Army.
Henry is survived by two children, Patricia A. Foltz, wife of Robert of Mount Joy, and Gary A. Pitz, husband of Jenni of Sugar Hill, GA; 5 grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, Matthew, Brianna, and Taylour; three sisters, Laurie A. Duvall of Lancaster, Victoria G. Dengler, wife of Joseph of Lancaster, and Karen I. Marker of Lancaster; and a brother, James N. Pitz, husband of Julie of Concord, NH.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis J. Pitz, Jr. and Joseph L. Pitz.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 558 West Walnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA 17512. To send an online condolence, please visit sheetzfuneralhome.com