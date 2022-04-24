Henry Nolan Leid, 81, of Denver, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Keystone Villa.
He was born in Reamstown to the late Soloman Harting and Kathryn Elizabeth (Shober) Leid.
A graduate of Cocalico Union High School class of 1958, Nolan served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 - 1961 on the aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain. On May 5, 1961 he was honored to be on the carrier while recovering the 1st American in space, Alan Shepard, from the Atlantic Ocean.
After the Navy, Nolan worked with his Dad as a butcher for Leid's Meats. Following closure of the family business, he worked 38 years for the USDA as a federal meat inspector, retiring in 2005. After retirement, he consulted at Georgio Foods, finally retiring completely in 2014.
In 1961 he married the love of his life, Phyllis Y. Rutt. They celebrated 49 years together until her death in 2010.
Nolan was very active in community affairs and sports programs. He loved pitching quoits and won many tournaments. He was a 50 + year member of Ephrata Masonic Lodge 665 where in the 80's he coached The Boys of the Order of DeMolay to 4 straight basketball and softball state championships. He received the DeMoley award for Advisor of the Year.
He was a long-time member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Denver, member of the U.S. JC's, Denver, life-time member of Denver Fire Co., 37 year member of Ephrata Legion Post 429, life-time member of Reinholds VFW Post 6759. He worked as a Denver volunteer policeman from 1968 - 1974. He led the Denver Veteran's Memorial project from 2006 until his illness and took great pleasure in helping to make it look beautiful.
Nolan is survived by sons, Jeffrey Nolan Leid and wife Denise of Harrisburg, Dean Harting Leid and wife Jennifer of Maynard, MA, daughter, Sheri Renee and husband Michael Beamesderfer of Denver. He was a proud grandfather to Owen, Brooke and Darby. His siblings include, sister, Nedra Bearinger, brother, Neal Leid, and late sister Nancy Brendle.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, which will include a Masonic service at 7:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 5:00 pm at the St. John's UCC, 659 S. 4th St., Denver, with Pastor Bradley Haws officiating. A private interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in Nolan's memory may be made to the Denver Veteran's Memorial or St. John's UCC.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.