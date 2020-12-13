Henry N. Kensinger, 85, a retired art educator with four generations of teachers in his family, died peacefully on Dec. 9, 2020 of COVID-19 at Pleasant View Retirement Communities, Manheim.
He was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Lancaster, the son of the late H. Norman Kensinger and Edith Richwine Kensinger.
Henry was the loving husband of Mary Alice Galebach Kensinger for 60 years. They met at Kutztown State Teachers College, where he earned his bachelor's degree in 1957. He later earned a master's degree from Millersville University.
He was a proud alumnus of Upper Leacock High School, Class of 1953. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958-60 in Hoechst, Germany.
Henry began his teaching career at New Holland Elementary School, then taught at Hempfield High School, retiring as art department chair in 1990. He later was a salesperson for Sax Arts and Crafts.
Henry enjoyed making people laugh with his keen sense of humor and could start a chain reaction with his hearty laugh. His desire to find joy in the moment, along with an unwavering faith, gave him the strength to handle the losses associated with a progressive neurological disease in the last several years of his life.
A craftsman, Henry and his friend Bruce built a home in the woods, named Oak Place, where he and Mary Alice lived for 50 years. He worked summers sanding floors for Galebach's Floor Finishing with his father-in-law and brother-in-law. And he was skilled in calligraphy, jewelry making, leather crafting and painting.
He enjoyed taking the grandkids camping and playing a harmonica around the campfire. He hunted and fished with family and friends. He and Mary Alice traveled extensively within the U.S. and Canada, once taking a cross-country road trip.
Henry was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Penryn, where he sang in the choir and served on council. He served as a community leader with the Boy Scouts and Penn-Elm Lions Club.
Besides Mary Alice, he is survived by sons Jed Kensinger (Cynthia) and Dr. Seth Kensinger (Diane). He is also survived by grandchildren Carolyn Kocot (Kevin), Sarah Kensinger, Grace Kensinger and Adam Kensinger, and by great-grandsons Everett Kocot and Eli Kocot.
A graveside service will be private, however, a celebration of Henry's life is being planned for a time when all of our family and friends can gather safely.
Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 125, Penryn, PA 17564, or The Benevolent Care Endowment Fund, Pleasant View Retirement Communities, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
