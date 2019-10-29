Henry M. Hershey, Sr., age 73, of Parkesburg, PA, passed away at his home on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was the husband of Kathy Grove Hershey, with whom he would have celebrated 55 years of marriage on November 14th. He was born in Coatesville, son of the late Noah L. & Alta Leaman Hershey. He was a member of Parkesburg Mennonite Church, where he served as pastor for 20 years, from 1979-2000. Henry was a lifelong dairy farmer retiring in 2015. He was a member of the Chester County Farm Club and loved racing motorcycles in his earlier years. Henry loved gardening, being outdoors, going to the family cabin in Huntingdon County and most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 children: Henry Jr. husband of Tatum McCarter Hershey of Parkesburg, Heather wife of Troy Deshong of Ephrata, Rebekah wife of Keith Miller of Ronks, Matthew husband of Carmela Smoker Hershey of Cochranville, Joshua husband of Josi Smucker Hershey of Gordonville, Rachel wife of Kurt Hershey of Parkesburg, 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 7 siblings: Mary Ann wife of Rev. Robert Shreiner of Goshen, IN, Noah L. Jr. husband of Parmalle Crotts Hershey of Christiana, Martha wife of Merle Wittmer of Quaker City, OH, Rebecca wife of David High, III of Manheim, Miriam wife of the late Ronald Gieg of New Providence, Sarah Hershey Nafziger of Parkesburg, Heidi Hershey of Parkesburg.
Memorial service will take place from the Ridgeview Mennonite Church, 3723 Ridge Road, Gordonville, PA, on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m., with Pastors Richard Buckwalter and David Gehman officiating. There will be no viewing on Friday, the family will greet friends following the service. There will be a viewing on Thursday at the church from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Private interment will take place prior to the memorial service in the Millwood Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Parkesburg Point Youth Center, 700 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. shiveryfuneralhome.com