Henry L. Ravegum, 82, of Lititz, PA, passed away at Landis Homes on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
Henry was born August 31, 1939, son of the late William H. and Anna (Huber) Ravegum. He was a farmer and worked at Greystone Manor Farms in Manheim Township for over 30 years.
He enjoyed riding snowmobiles and motorcycles and loved going to fairs and parades.
He is survived by his sister, Ruth Ann, wife of Michael D. Bucks of Brownstown, PA, his brother, Steven E. Ravegum, husband of Kathy, of New Holland, PA, one niece, Michele D. Bucks, one nephew, Michael J. Bucks, and numerous grandnieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Funeral services will begin at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Masonic Hospice or, to the pet rescue charity of your choice.
