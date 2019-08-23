Henry L. King, 6 month old son of Benuel E. and Malinda S. Lantz King, of 445 Sleepy Hollow Rd., Lititz, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at home.
Surviving in addition to his parents are: 4 siblings, Barbara, Mary, Christian, and Sarah King, all at home; paternal grandparents, Christian S. and Malinda King, Lititz; maternal grandparents, Isaac and Barbara Lantz, Kinzers; paternal great-grandparents, Benuel and Rebecca King, Bird-in-Hand. He was preceded in death by siblings, David and Hannah King.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9 am EST with interment following in Hammer Creek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's – Leola