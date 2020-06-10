Henry "Kip" Shaubach, Jr. passed away at his home at the Buck surrounded by his family on Monday morning, June 8, 2020 after a courageous two-year fight with mesothelioma. He was born in Providence Township, Lancaster County on April 6, 1943 to the late Henry Shaubach, Sr. and Edna (Williams) Shaubach. Kip grew up in the "Southern End" and graduated from Solanco High School in 1961. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Kip loved sports, particularly wrestling and football. He was a heavyweight state wrestling champion and star football player while in high school. He was inducted into the Solanco High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Kip went to work for PPL right out of high school and worked his way up from "bushwacker" through lineman and for the last 15 to 20 years of his career with PPL was manager of the Lancaster division. He retired in 1999 after 38 years with PPL. He then started his own consulting business erecting cell towers across the country. Kip retired again in 2010 and settled into enjoying some fishing with family, friends and PPL buddies. He also enjoyed going to their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware with his wife of 58 years, Phoebe (Musser) Shaubach. Kip enjoyed working with wood and just "fixing" things. He was a HAM radio operator for many years and enjoyed talking with many newfound friends around the world. One of his daily visits on the radio was to a friend in Australia. He also took several courses at the University of Wisconsin related to his work with cell towers and engineering.
In addition to his wife, Phoebe, Kip is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Rankin (James Albright) of Lancaster, his son, R. Steve Shaubach (Grace Quinn) of the Buck, a brother Richard Shaubach of Delaware, a sister-in-law, Rebecca Hambleton of New Providence, his mother-in-law, Charlotte Musser of Quarryville, a grandson, Steven Shaubach (Ally Sheesley) of Lancaster, granddaughters, Amanda McComsey (Dustin) and Andrea Shaeffer (James Pratt) and 8 great-grandchildren: Aliyah and Chase McComsey, Jordan McElroy, Kelly & Jenna Lefever, Jamie Pratt, Liam Shaubach and Skylar Shissler, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two older brothers, Paul and Andrew Shaubach, his father-in-law, John Musser and his best buddy, a golden retriever, "Bupper".
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of Kip's life will be held at a later date at the Family Life Building at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church.The date and times will be announced in the Lancaster Newspaper and at www.dewalds.com and also at chestnutlevel.org
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Kip's memory to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, 60 Vera Cruz Road, Reinholds, PA 17569.
Our family would like to thank the staff on the Green Team at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute for their care and kindness while he was being treated there. We appreciate all they did for him to try to beat his cancer. Also the staff in the NRC Unite of the Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital on Good Drive. Thank you for trying to make him stronger and for the caring and kindness. Also, a big thank you to Dr. Timothy Lucas at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia for performing the emergency spinal surgery on Kip and giving us a little extra time with him. Thank you, thank you.
And last, but not least, to the Purple Team of Hospice & Community Care for the daily visits, and the kind, loving care and compassion in helping us to keep Kip at home and comfortable. To sign the online guestbook or write a remark, please visit: