Services celebrating the life of Henry "Kip" Shaubach, Jr. will take place on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Family Life Center of Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Due to CDC recommendations, those in attendance are required to wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols. The family also request casual attire.
Plant a tree in memory of Henry Shaubach, Jr.
A living tribute
