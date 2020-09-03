Henry K. Wismer, 89, of New Holland, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home.
Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late H. Lester and Mae (Keyser) Wismer. His wife, Joyce A. (Reeser) Wismer, died Aug. 5, 2001.
Henry was an electrician working for Diller Electric in Intercourse and later for 38 years for Tyson Foods, retiring in 2001.
Henry enjoyed trains, trollies, walking, reading, and spending time outdoors in nature.
Surviving is a son, Steven, married to Shannon (Allison) Wismer of New Holland; and a granddaughter, Nicole (Flores), married to Ian Torello.
Preceding him in death is a daughter, Brenda A. Flores; a brother, Lester Wismer; and three sisters, Marian Whitmore, Millie Kirby, and Jean Hiesler.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.beckfuneral.com. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home, New Holland.
