Henry James Horn, 81, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Rose City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Virginia (Reese) Horn and Henry George Horn.
He graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and was in the McCaskey's Hall of Fame for Track & Field. Henry won the District Track Meet with his brother, John who earned second place in 1960. He and some friends established the "Commando Course" at Williamson Park, now County Park.
Henry served his Country honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1963 to 1969. He was awarded the following decorations: Pistol Marksman, Rifle Marksman, Good Conduct Metal, and National Defense Service Metal.
After his time served with the Marine Corps. Henry owned a vacuum cleaner business in California; later in life he worked with his brothers at the Horn of Plenty produce stand in Central Market.
He is survived by his three sisters, Carol, Ginger, Helen; his two brothers, Michael (Chris), and David.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife Dinah M. (Quillen) Horn in 2019, and his siblings John and Mary.
A Graveside Service will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, 435 Manor Ave., Millersville, PA 17551, on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Ross Street United Methodist Church, 312 East Ross Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
