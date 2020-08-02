Henry J. Scheid, Jr., 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Esther Ressler Scheid, who passed away in 2015. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Henry J., Sr., and Blanche (Hecker) Scheid.
Henry had worked for CMS East, Inc. for over 40 years, serving as the asst. superintendent at Conestoga Memorial Park and Riverview Burial Park as well as other CMS cemeteries in the county.
He raised and showed award-winning show pigeons, being member of the National Pigeon Assn. Throughout his life, he was a lover of all types of animals.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the mid-1950s as a Private First Class.
Henry is survived by his nephews: Kevin married to Tennille Morrow of Mount Joy, Russell Jr. married to Barb Morrow of Lancaster and his niece, Sherry Morrow of Lancaster; his great niece and nephew: Kristi married to Jeremy Pickel of Ephrata and Brandon married to Nicole Morrow of Leola, and by his great -great nieces and nephew, Josie Pickel and Tesla and Lucia Morrow.
Services were private as Henry requested. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in his memory to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com