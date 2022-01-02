Henry (Hank) A. Verwohlt passed away December 20, 2021. Born March 6, 1945, in Lancaster, he was the son of Harold A. and Ruth Burris (Sanders) Verwohlt. Hank served in Vietnam with the US Navy from early 1963 to late 1966 and the Army National Guard and Air National Guard from 1986 to 2005. He received the New York State Defense of Liberty Medal from the 107th Air Refueling Wing and the National Defense Service Medal for exemplary service in New York City immediately after September 11, 2001. Hank’s name is on the Wall of Honor at Naval and Military Park, Buffalo, in tribute to his service and sacrifice. He was a member of the Patriot Guard and enjoyed touring on his motorcycle.
Hank graduated from J.P.McCaskey High School, Lancaster, in 1963 and received his bachelor’s degree from Trine (formerly Tri-State) University, Angola. He worked for Harrison Division of General Motors and retired as a Delphi Technologies employee.
Hank is survived by his wife, Cheri (Sterling) Verwohlt, whom he married on September 14, 1968; daughter, Kathryn S. Verwohlt of Lockport, NY; son, Jason H. and wife Wendy of Naples, FL; grandchildren, Leah J. and Hudson D. Verwolht, sister, Kay Rath and husband Joel of Houston, TX; sister, Jane Berry and husband John of Topsham, ME; mother-in-law, June Sterling of Lancaster; brother-in-law, James Sterling and wife Connie of Hernando Beach, FL; brother-in-law, Peter Sterling and wife Beth; brother-in-law, David Sterling and wife Michele; as well as two nieces, seven nephews and several cousins.
Relatives and friends may call on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 6-8 pm at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602, for a time of visitation. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to Fisher House Foundation Inc. which helps military families at www.fisherhouse.org; or Buffalo C.A.R.E.S Animal Rescue at www.buffalocares.org. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DeBordSnyder.com
A living tribute »