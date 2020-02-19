Henry H. Eshleman, 103, a resident of United Zion Retirement Community, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 16, 2020 unexpectedly at LGH. Born in Rapho Twp., Manheim, PA, he was the son of the late J. Daniel and Mabel (Hershey) Eshleman. He was the devoted husband of the late Grace (Wenger) Eshleman for over 54 years and later to the late Lois (Martin) Eshleman for over 21 years.
He was a member of Salem Ridge Community Church in Greencastle, PA. Henry also volunteered at Book Savers, World Treasures, and Bible Release Time in Greencastle and Hagerstown, MD.
Henry was a kind and gentle man who was loved by many. He was a devoted and loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by two sons, Kenneth Eshleman married to Dorothy (Baum) of Lititz, Mark Eshleman married to Barbara (Franck) of Hanover; four grandchildren, Ken, Tami, Natalie, Nicole and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six step children, Delbert (Carol) Martin, of Williamsport, MD, Linford (JoAnn) Martin of Baxter, KY, Carolyn (Dale) Mellinger of Lancaster, Roger (Linda) Martin of Greencastle, PA, Wilma (the late Mike) Martin of Greencastle, PA and Lowell Martin (companion Dee Prince) of Hagerstown, MD; twelve step grandchildren, Dirk, Valerie, Ellen, Kimberly, Lois, Lynette, Duane, Loretta, Shannon, Rochelle, Angie, Jill, and fifteen step great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Raymond Eshleman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at East Petersburg Mennonite Church, 6279 Main St., East Petersburg, PA 17520. Interment will be private in Hernley's Mennonite Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Salem Ridge Community Church, 441 Pensinger Rd., Greencastle, PA 17225. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
