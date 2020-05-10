Henry Greiner passed into his eternal home on April 30, 2020 in Dawson, Minnesota, in his home surrounded by loved ones.
He was born on March 11, 1938 in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, the son of Alice Baum and Joseph H. Greiner. He was born in the family home and attended the Cherry Hill one-room schoolhouse and Donegal HS. He met Frances Summy at the Mount Gretna skating rink and they were married in 1959. Henry loved hunting deer, turkey, and bear with friends and family, and shared his love of the outdoors with his children.
He built their home in Potter County and they were active members of Zion Christian Assembly. They retired to Dawson, Minnesota, near their son, and became members of Dawson Covenant Church. He is remembered by those who knew him as a warm and funny friend, quick with a helping hand and full of interesting stories; his storytelling abilities were renowned. He will be sorely missed.
He leaves behind his wife Frances Summy Greiner, sister Jane Greiner Moyer (Ken), son Andrew (Shelia), and daughters Christine Wilson (Rick) and Amy McCratic (Tim), 8 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother John, his sister Helen and her husband Glen, and his brother-in-law Ken.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Hanson & Dahl Funeral Home of Dawson, MN.
