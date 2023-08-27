Henry Glenn Huber, 90, of Ronks, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living, Maytown, PA. He was the husband of Ethel Mae (Randler) Huber. He was born on January 21, 1933 in Lancaster, son of the late Henry G. and Evelyn (Steffy) Huber. He was a lifelong resident of Ronks and a graduate of East Lampeter High School Class of 1951. Glenn was on the 1951 Lancaster County League winning basketball team. He also played 14 years in Pequea Valley Softball League. He was a dedicated fan to all Philadelphia sports. After high school, Glenn worked for his uncle delivering milk. He went on to purchase his own truck and hauled milk and other products for a number of years. Upon selling the trucking business, Glenn bought a repair garage and operated Ronks Road Auto Sales and Service for 22 years, retiring in 1987. He attended Conestoga Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a son, Glenn Arlen Huber, married to Barbara (Flory) Huber of Lancaster. He will be missed by his two grandchildren, Danielle (Huber) Clements, wife of Michael of Alexandria, VA, and Alexander Huber, husband of Jennifer (Sangrey), of Lancaster, three great grandchildren, Nicolas, Connor, and Morgan. Also surviving are his brothers: Kenneth Huber, husband of Margaret, of Ronks, and Larry Huber, of New Holland, a sister, Maryanne, wife of Jim Donovan, of Intercourse. He was preceded in death by a brother, Carl and a grandson, Nicholas Arlen.
A memorial service will take place from Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, PA 17562, on Friday, September 1st, at 2 PM with a time to greet the family from 1 to 2PM. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at shiveryfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lancaster Humane League.