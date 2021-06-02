Henry G. Russell, age 73, died on May 29, 2021 at Lancashire Hall in Lancaster, PA. Born in Wantage Twp., Sussex County, NJ, Henry was the son of the late Henry Russell and Ruth Alice (Randall) Russell.
Henry honorably and proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years and 6 mos., retiring as Senior Chief Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman. As an Independent Duty Corpsman, Henry was responsible for the health of the entire crew on two U.S. Navy ships - the USS Inchon as Sr. Chief of the Med. Dept. during the First Iraq War and as Sr. Chief of the Med. Dept. on the USS Texas CGN-39 which sailed around the world in 1992.
Henry received over 9 medals and ribbons, but he was most proud of the following letter of commendation by Captain William Andress which begins: "Henry is the BEST HMC in the Navy. He is a 4.0. He is difficult to overburden. Always takes initiative, knows what needs to be done and does it. He runs an outstanding sick call and is always available to the crew and very service oriented. His division sets the example for all others to emulate. I would specifically choose him to be with me at any command, especially in combat."
While in the Navy, Henry graduated with three college degrees: St. Leo College, St. Leo, FL (Assoc. of Gen. Arts), George Washington Univ. (BS in Allied Health Sciences), and Thomas Nelson Comm. College, Newport News, VA (Assoc. Applied Sciences in Opticianry).
After the Navy, Henry was employed as Asst. Mgr. of various locations of Lenscrafters from 1992 to 2008, retiring at age 62. He then spent many days playing wargames, a division of board games rarely known by average gamers, and was proud of the many plaques he won at the WBC (World Boardgaming Championships) held each year.
In 1968, Henry married the "love of his life", Carol Lee Decker, and after 30 wonderful years, Carol died of cancer in 1999. Henry is survived by their children Jerry Russell, married to Jenn of Lancaster, PA; Matthew Russell, companion of Wendy of Columbia, PA, and Michael Russell of Lancaster, PA. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brittany, Emma, Lindsey, Junya, Michael Jr., Brandon and Kaitlyn; as well as his great-grandchildren: Amara, Naomi, Chloe, and Kamryn. He is also survived by his brother Carl Russell, companion of Linda, and sister, Florence Rome, all from NJ. Henry is predeceased by his son, Jeffrey Russell (2020), infant daughter Emma, and infant grandchild Kayla.
In 2001, Henry married Vicky L. Russell and they would have celebrated 20 years of marriage this month. Vicky resides in Lancaster, PA.
Family and friends will be received at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Monday, June 7, 2021 from 10AM to 11AM. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. A Graveside Service will be held at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery, 2420 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2PM. Military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Henry's honor can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
