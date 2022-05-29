Henry G. Michel, age 81, passed away on Sunday, May 22 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness. Patricia, his wife of 30 years, was by his side. Henry was born October 25, 1941 in Baltimore, MD.
He attended the University of Maryland and served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Professionally, Henry was a front-line supervisor and plant manager in industry. He then founded Henry G. Michel Associates and for 21 years provided coaching, consulting services, and professional development programs for business leaders.
Henry was committed to a life of community service. He loved his volunteer work as a Company Advisor for Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week (PFEW), an intensive program that educates high school students about the American free enterprise system. For 23 years Henry spent time each summer at Lycoming College, guiding young people in business simulations and providing them with real world lessons in entrepreneurship and teamwork.
SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon also benefited from Henry's business expertise. For ten years he served as a mentor, helping small business professionals start, develop, and grow their businesses. In 2018, Henry received SCORE's Ed England Award for Exceptional Client Services.
Henry also volunteered with ASSETS, Junior Achievement, the Arthritis Foundation and the Hempfield Food Pantry. Professional affiliations included the American Society for Training and Development and Reading Area Training Organization.
In his spare time, Henry enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, boating, biking, birding, target shooting and riding a motorcycle made him smile. He was also an avid reader.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to SCORE Lancaster-Lebanon Chapter, 313 W. Liberty St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Foundation for Free Enterprise Education, 3076 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505-3857. PFEW is a program of this Foundation.
Details regarding a Celebration of Henry's Life will be announced at a later date.
