Friends and Colleagues of Henry G. Michel are invited to attend a Celebration of Henry's Life Saturday, November 5, noon-3:00 p.m. at Eden Resort and Suites, 222 Eden Road, Lancaster. The drop in event will feature a buffet luncheon and a display of memorabilia highlighting Henry's military service, community activities and hobbies. At 1:00 p.m. you will have an opportunity to share memories of Henry as we honor the impact this generous soul made on the many lives he touched.
Music that spoke to Henry will enhance the atmosphere, including songs by Phil Collins, the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Please dress casually. Henry would want you to be comfortable! SnyderFuneralHome.com
