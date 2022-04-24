Henry G. Koch of Homestead Village, Lancaster PA passed away on Sunday April 17 in his home at the age of 95. Mr. Koch was born in 1926 in Flushing (Queens), NY, the son of Alfred and Madeline Koch.
He joined New York City Boy Scout Troop #1 and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. During World War II he served his Country in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946. Henry served as a sonar technician, helping to provide the expertise needed to protect the Navy fleet.
Following the war, he attended Cornell University on the GI Bill and graduated in 1950 with a BS in Electrical Engineering. While in college he was on the crew team and was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. It was also at Cornell that he met his wife Margaret Schuster of Roxbury, NY. They married in 1950 and celebrated their 71st anniversary in 2021.
He worked for Public Service Electric and Gas in the electrical distribution division for 38 years. While working for Public Service Electric and Gas he continued his education, earning a MS in Engineering Management from the Newark College of Engineering in 1968.
Henry and Margaret raised their family in Livingston, NJ. He served his community as a volunteer with the Livingston YMCA and was Chairman of the building committee. He was recognized as the outstanding Y layman for his "exemplary life, unusually effective leadership and unselfish giving of time, expertise, and personal resources". In addition to his work at the Y he was a leader in the Boy Scouts eventually becoming the Scout Master of Livingston Troop 23.
He retired in 1988 and moved to Fort Myers, FL where he sailed his Catalina 22 sailboat almost daily and enjoyed teaching his grandchildren to sail. He instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of education, honesty, and service.
He spent summers in Roxbury, NY on his wife's family farm, remodeling their historic home, improving the farm, and enjoying the outdoors. They eventually moved to Homestead Village.
He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret last August. He is survived by his son, Donald, of Ellicott City, MD, his daughter Linda, of Raleigh, NC, his granddaughters, Elizabeth of Oxon Hill, MD, Catherine of Sykesville, MD, and Virginia of Winston-Salem, NC, his grandsons Alexander of Raleigh, NC, Matthew, of Denver, Colorado, and his great-grandsons, Henry and Samuel.
Henry was proudest of and will be remembered for his service to his country, his family, and his community. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »