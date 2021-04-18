Henry F. Troast

Henry F. "Buck" Troast, 89, of Millersville, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the only child of the late Elizabeth E. Troast. Henry was the beloved husband of the late Carole Joan (Donehoo) Troast, and they were married 47 years at the time of her passing in 2009.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1949, Henry joined the U.S. Army and honorably served his country during the Korean conflict. Early on, he worked in production at RCA in Lancaster, and later as a contractor for various businesses in the area. He liked being outdoors working around the house, repairing lawn mowers and other mechanical devices, and loved going to garage sales. He also enjoyed making an almost daily trip to John Herr's Market.
Lovingly known as "Bup" to his family, he is survived by three daughters: Mary A. Rudd (Jack) of Abingdon, MD, Bernadette M. Sheckart (John) of Mount Joy, and Ellen E. Newcomer (Clyde) of Spring Grove, PA. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Nicole and Ashley Graby, Lauren and Alex Newcomer and Connor Sheckart.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family, and Henry's final resting place will be in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Henry's memory may be offered to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P O Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com